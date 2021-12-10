Sauk Village man charged with animal cruelty after 3 neglected, starving horses were found

A Sauk Village man was charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty and violations of owner's duties after officials say three emaciated horses were found on his property.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office said authorities were notified about the poor condition of three horses who were found in a barn at a property located in the 500 block of South 219th Street in Sauk Village. The property belongs to William La Rue, 63, officials said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

During an investigation, authorities found that the horses were underweight, had no food and their source of water was frozen.

(Cook County Sheriff's Office)

According to the sheriff's office, La Rue claimed ownership of the horses and told officers he no longer wanted them.

Custody of the horses was given to Cook County Animal Control, where they were then taken to Forest View Farms in Tinley Park.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 NEWSLETTER

La Rue turned himself in to police and was charged with three counts of animal cruelty, and three counts of violation of owner's duties, the sheriff's office said.

He is scheduled to appear for an initial hearing on Jan. 24 at the Markham Courthouse.

Advertisement

The public is reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.