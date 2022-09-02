School employee faces child luring, criminal sexual assault charges

article

An Elgin man is facing numerous charges for having sexual contact with a minor while he was a school employee.

Magdiel Perez, 25, is charged with criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse and child luring.

Between May 1 and Aug. 30 2022, Perez allegedly had sexual contact with a victim who was younger than 18 years old.

On at least one occasion, Perez allegedly drove to the home of the victim, where the sexual contact occurred.

At the time of the alleged crimes, Perez was employed by School District U-46, and met the victim while they were a student at Tefft Middle School in Streamwood.

Bail was set for Perez at $200,000 on Friday.

His next court appearance is set for Sept. 15.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about Perez is asked to call Kane County Child Advocacy Center Investigator Dave Smith at (630) 845-3780.