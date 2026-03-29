Chicago crime: Scooter-riding gunman shot at officers before arrest, police say
CHICAGO - A gunman was arrested after crashing his scooter, fleeing from police, and then shooting at officers on Saturday night on Chicago’s South Side.
What we know:
The incident happened in the 6400 block of S. Green Street in Englewood, according to the Chicago Police Department.
A little before 8 p.m., officers on patrol saw the suspect riding a motorized scooter on the sidewalk in an "unsafe manner." The suspect then struck a light pole and fell to the ground, police said.
Officers approached him, and he tried to run away.
As officers followed him, the suspect allegedly turned and fired a gun three times at them, but no one was hit.
The gunman continued to run away, but officers were able to arrest him after a short distance. They recovered the gun.
No injuries were reported.
Police did not identify the suspect, but charges are pending.
Area detectives are investigating the incident.