Search for missing 16-year-old Chicago girl approaches one week
CHICAGO - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood is nearing one week.
Search Underway for Missing Chicago Teen
What we know:
Jamye Washington was last seen March 17 in the 5900 block of South Princeton Avenue, according to Chicago police.
Pictured is Jamye Washington, 16.
She is 5 feet tall with black eyes, brown hair and a medium brown complexion, authorities said.
Further details on her disappearance haven't been released.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-856-3121.