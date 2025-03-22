Expand / Collapse search

Search for missing 16-year-old Chicago girl approaches one week

By Cody King
Published  March 22, 2025 3:16pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood is nearing one week.

Search Underway for Missing Chicago Teen

What we know:

Jamye Washington was last seen March 17 in the 5900 block of South Princeton Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Pictured is Jamye Washington, 16. 

She is 5 feet tall with black eyes, brown hair and a medium brown complexion, authorities said.

Further details on her disappearance haven't been released. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-856-3121.

The Source

  • The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department. 

Missing PersonsNews