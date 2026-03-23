Search underway for man after truck overturns in northwest Indiana river
LAKE STATION, Ind. - A search is underway in a Northwest Indiana river for a man believed to have been inside a pickup truck that overturned early Monday.
What we know:
The incident occurred about 4:20 a.m. Monday near 27th Avenue and Wyoming Street.
Lake Station police and mutual aid agencies, including the Hobart Fire Department, responded to a pickup truck found overturned on its roof in the river.
Authorities said a man is believed to have been inside the truck when it entered the water. As of Monday evening, emergency crews were continuing to search the river for him.
Search underway for man after truck overturns in northwest Indiana river (Hobart FD )
His pickup truck has been recovered. Police said both the search and the investigation remain active.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released details about what led to the vehicle entering the water or the man’s identity.
What's next:
Anyone with more information is urged to contact Lake Station police by emailing speek@lakestation-in.gov.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by Lake Station police and the Hobart Fire Department.