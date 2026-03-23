The Brief A pickup truck overturned into a river in Lake Station, Indiana, around 4:20 a.m. Monday, with a man believed to be inside. Emergency crews are continuing to search the water as of Monday evening. The cause of the incident and the man’s identity have not been released.



A search is underway in a Northwest Indiana river for a man believed to have been inside a pickup truck that overturned early Monday.

What we know:

The incident occurred about 4:20 a.m. Monday near 27th Avenue and Wyoming Street.

Lake Station police and mutual aid agencies, including the Hobart Fire Department, responded to a pickup truck found overturned on its roof in the river.

Authorities said a man is believed to have been inside the truck when it entered the water. As of Monday evening, emergency crews were continuing to search the river for him.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Search underway for man after truck overturns in northwest Indiana river (Hobart FD )

His pickup truck has been recovered. Police said both the search and the investigation remain active.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what led to the vehicle entering the water or the man’s identity.

What's next:

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Lake Station police by emailing speek@lakestation-in.gov.