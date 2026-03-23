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Search underway for man after truck overturns in northwest Indiana river

By Cody King
Published  March 23, 2026 7:21pm CDT
Lake Station
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A pickup truck overturned into a river in Lake Station, Indiana, around 4:20 a.m. Monday, with a man believed to be inside.
    • Emergency crews are continuing to search the water as of Monday evening.
    • The cause of the incident and the man’s identity have not been released.

LAKE STATION, Ind. - A search is underway in a Northwest Indiana river for a man believed to have been inside a pickup truck that overturned early Monday.

What we know:

The incident occurred about 4:20 a.m. Monday near 27th Avenue and Wyoming Street.

Lake Station police and mutual aid agencies, including the Hobart Fire Department, responded to a pickup truck found overturned on its roof in the river.

Authorities said a man is believed to have been inside the truck when it entered the water. As of Monday evening, emergency crews were continuing to search the river for him.

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Search underway for man after truck overturns in northwest Indiana river (Hobart FD )

His pickup truck has been recovered. Police said both the search and the investigation remain active.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what led to the vehicle entering the water or the man’s identity.

What's next:

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Lake Station police by emailing speek@lakestation-in.gov. 

The Source: The information in this article was provided by Lake Station police and the Hobart Fire Department.

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