Severe thunderstorm watch issued for much of Chicago area

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued Tuesday for much of the Chicago area after the city recorded summer-like temperatures for the first time this year, the weather service said.

The watch is in effect until 11 p.m., and storms are expected to effect large swaths of northern Illinois and parts of northwest Indiana, according to the National Weather Service.

The concentration of strong-to-severe storms is expected begin near the Wisconsin border and move southeast into the northern and western suburbs, the weather service said.

Some areas could see hail the size of tennis balls and wind gusts up to 65 mph, the weather service said. A couple of tornadoes are also possible.

The possibility of severe weather comes after temperatures at O’Hare reached 80 degrees for the first time in 2020, the weather service said. The city usually sees temps that high starting April 20.