Chicago weather: 60-degree temps just around the corner

The Brief Temperatures climb into the low to mid 40s today before a surge of warmth arrives Friday. Highs jump into the 60s Friday, then tumble Saturday with much colder air and a chance for light snow. Another round of snow may arrive Sunday evening, followed by cold, cloudy weather early next week.



A huge temperature swing is on the way between Friday and Saturday across the Chicago area.

What we know:

Today will be partly mostly sunny with the cloudiest conditions being across our southern counties. Highs today will be in the low to mid 40s. Tonight will be mostly clear and seasonable with lows around freezing.

What's next:

Tomorrow, on the penultimate day of meteorological winter, we will have unseasonable warmth with highs climbing into the low maybe even mid 60s! Skies will be mostly sunny. It will be on the breezy side, but it’s a small price to pay for the warmer temperatures.

Unfortunately, the warmth is not here for long. In fact, there are two separate opportunities for snowfall in our area over the weekend. The first arrives Saturday and would favor our northern tier of counties for a light accumulation of an inch or so. Skies will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

Most of Sunday will be dry, but the next wave of snow moves in during the evening and this one appears to favor the southern portions of the Chicago area, where a couple inches of snow are possible. Still plenty of wiggle room on the track of these snows.

Highs on Sunday will only be in the low 30s. Monday will be mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the mid 30s.