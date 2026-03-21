Shamrock Shuffle returns Sunday with races, road closures across Chicago

The Brief The annual Shamrock Shuffle returns Sunday with an 8K run, 2-mile walk, and wheelchair race from about 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Participants 21+ will receive a drink ticket for a Goose Island beer at the post-race party. Multiple downtown streets will be closed during the event, with Grant Park shut to vehicle traffic until about 2 p.m.



Sunday marks the annual Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle, one of Chicago's beloved St. Patrick's Day celebrations and running traditions.

Sunday's 8K run, 2-mile walk, and wheelchair race will kick off around 7:30 a.m. and go until about 11:30 a.m.

Runners 21 years old and older will receive a drink ticket that they can redeem for one Goose Island 312 or Goose Island IPA at the post-race party.

Road Closures

The following roads will be closed during race time:

Columbus Dr. from Roosevelt Rd. to Grand Ave.

Grand Ave. from Columbus Dr. to State St.

State St. from Grand Ave. to Wacker Dr.

Wacker Dr. from State St. to Washington Blvd.

Washington Blvd. from Wacker Dr. to State St.

State St. from Washington Blvd. to Jackson Blvd.

Jackson Blvd. from State St. to Franklin St.

Franklin St. from Jackson Blvd. to Harrison St.

Harrison St. from Franklin St. to Michigan Ave.

Michigan Ave. from Harrison St. to Roosevelt Rd.

Roosevelt Rd. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

DuSable Lake Shore Drive and North Michigan Avenue north of Ida B. Wells Drive will remain open.

Balbo Drive from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed until Wednesday.

Grant Park will be closed to all vehicle traffic until about 2 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, visit ShamrockShuffle.com.

To see all the winners and race results, follow this link.