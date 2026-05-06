Scratch-off lottery ticket nets winner $1M in Chicago suburb

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The Brief A Northwest suburban resident won $1 million on a scratch-off ticket bought on a whim in South Elgin. She purchased the ticket after her first choice was sold out and realized the win in the store parking lot. The winner plans to travel and buy a new home, while the retailer receives a $10,000 bonus.



A woman landed a $1 million prize after buying a $50 scratch-off ticket in a Chicago suburb.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous under the name Rosalina Galaxy, bought the $10 Million Bankroll Instant Ticket at a Speedway located at 1775 N. Lafox St., in South Elgin.

What they're saying:

"I kept asking myself, ‘Am I reading this correctly?’" she told the Illinois Lottery. "I was in complete shock—I couldn’t believe it. It felt like destiny."

The winner said she planned to use the winnings to travel and buy a new home.

"My husband and I are huge Nintendo fans—we’re thinking about visiting Nintendo World in Florida and possibly taking a tropical cruise," she said.

The Speedway that sold the winning ticket will earn one percent of the prize amount, totaling $10,000.

Over 20 million winning Instant Tickets have been sold in Illinois this year, racking up nearly $563 million in total prizes.