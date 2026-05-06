Scratch-off lottery ticket nets winner $1M in Chicago suburb
SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. - A woman landed a $1 million prize after buying a $50 scratch-off ticket in a Chicago suburb.
The winner, who chose to remain anonymous under the name Rosalina Galaxy, bought the $10 Million Bankroll Instant Ticket at a Speedway located at 1775 N. Lafox St., in South Elgin.
What they're saying:
"I kept asking myself, ‘Am I reading this correctly?’" she told the Illinois Lottery. "I was in complete shock—I couldn’t believe it. It felt like destiny."
The winner said she planned to use the winnings to travel and buy a new home.
"My husband and I are huge Nintendo fans—we’re thinking about visiting Nintendo World in Florida and possibly taking a tropical cruise," she said.
The Speedway that sold the winning ticket will earn one percent of the prize amount, totaling $10,000.
Over 20 million winning Instant Tickets have been sold in Illinois this year, racking up nearly $563 million in total prizes.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Illinois Lottery.