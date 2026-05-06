Chicago man who died after falling into Lake Michigan identified
CHICAGO - A man died Tuesday night after falling into Lake Michigan on Chicago’s South Side, according to police.
What we know:
The incident happened around 7:31 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Lake Shore Drive in the city's Kenwood neighborhood.
Police said a 51-year-old man fell into the water and was later recovered by the Chicago Police Department’s Marine Unit.
He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he died. The Cook County Medical Examiner identified him as Martell L. Henderson, of Chicago.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear how Henderson fell into the water.
What's next:
Area Two detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.