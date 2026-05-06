Man stabbed in neck during argument on Chicago's West Side, police say
CHICAGO - A man was hospitalized after being stabbed in the neck during an argument early Wednesday on Chicago’s West Side, according to police.
What we know:
The incident happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Pine Avenue in the city's North Austin neighborhood.
Police said a 44-year-old man and a 38-year-old man were inside a home when an argument escalated into a physical confrontation. During the altercation, the younger man pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim in the neck.
The victim was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in good condition.
The suspect left the scene in a silver sedan, heading south on Pine Avenue, according to police.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what led up to the argument that prompted the stabbing.
What's next:
No arrests have been announced. Area Five detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.