Man stabbed in neck during argument on Chicago's West Side, police say

The Brief A 44-year-old man was stabbed in the neck during an argument early Wednesday. The suspect fled the scene in a silver sedan heading south on Pine Avenue. The victim was taken to Loyola Hospital in good condition.



A man was hospitalized after being stabbed in the neck during an argument early Wednesday on Chicago’s West Side, according to police.

What we know:

The incident happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Pine Avenue in the city's North Austin neighborhood.

Police said a 44-year-old man and a 38-year-old man were inside a home when an argument escalated into a physical confrontation. During the altercation, the younger man pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim in the neck.

The victim was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in good condition.

The suspect left the scene in a silver sedan, heading south on Pine Avenue, according to police.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the argument that prompted the stabbing.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area Five detectives are investigating.