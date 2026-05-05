Suspect charged in Kankakee shooting that left one dead, one injured, police say

The Brief A 38-year-old man was killed and another injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Kankakee. Police arrested 27-year-old Malik Jones, who is charged with homicide and aggravated battery with a firearm. The motive remains unclear as the investigation continues, and police are asking for public assistance.



A suspect has been charged with homicide after a shooting in Kankakee left one man dead and another injured Tuesday, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. in the 500 block of South Fifth Avenue in Kankakee.

Kankakee police said officers were initially dispatched for a reported robbery and a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they detained a suspect and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals. One victim, a 38-year-old man, was pronounced dead, police said. His identity has not been released.

The second victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police identified the suspect as Malik Jones, 27, of Kankakee. He was taken to the Jerome Combs Detention Center and charged with homicide and aggravated battery with a firearm.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led to the shooting or whether the suspect and victims knew each other.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kankakee police at 815-933-0426.