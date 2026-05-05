Suspect charged in Kankakee shooting that left one dead, one injured, police say
KANKAKEE, Ill. - A suspect has been charged with homicide after a shooting in Kankakee left one man dead and another injured Tuesday, authorities said.
What we know:
The incident happened just before 2 p.m. in the 500 block of South Fifth Avenue in Kankakee.
Kankakee police said officers were initially dispatched for a reported robbery and a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they detained a suspect and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both victims were taken to area hospitals. One victim, a 38-year-old man, was pronounced dead, police said. His identity has not been released.
The second victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Police identified the suspect as Malik Jones, 27, of Kankakee. He was taken to the Jerome Combs Detention Center and charged with homicide and aggravated battery with a firearm.
What we don't know:
Police have not said what led to the shooting or whether the suspect and victims knew each other.
What's next:
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kankakee police at 815-933-0426.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Kankakee Police Department.