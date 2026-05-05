Chicago sees uptick in shootings, homicides in first months of 2026

The Brief Chicago Police Department released new crime statistics for the first third of 2026. It shows shootings and homicides went up, year-to-date. Shootings against police officers are also on the rise.



After violent crime significantly fell to its lowest levels in a decade in Chicago, the first third of 2026 is showing more shootings and homicides.

By the numbers:

The Chicago Police Department reports that from January 1–April 30, there have been 130 homicides, up 8% compared to that same time period last year. There were 32 murders in April 2026 – up from 23 in April 2025 and up 39% from April 2025.

CPD reported 130 murders from January to April 2026, up about 8.3% from last year at this time. The number of shootings rose from 399 to 421 year to date. The department also found police officers have been shot or shot at in the line of duty 43% more than this time last year.

It comes about two weeks after Alphanso Talley was accused of shooting and killing CPD officer John Bartholomew and shooting and critically injuring CPD officer Nelson Crespo at Swedish Hospital on April 25th. Talley is in the Cook County Jail charged with 20 felony counts, including murder.

"In light of what has just taken place, one that we pray for the Bartholomew family and two that we continue to pray for Officer Cresbo, that he fully recovers. That's the focus and that's where I will remain," said Mayor Brandon Johnson.



Last week, Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara talked about the need to keep violent offenders off the streets. He also stressed the importance of not only keeping civilians safe, but police officers.

Catanzara criticized some judges who've given violent offenders electronic monitoring, when, in the past, they continued to violate the terms of their pre-trial release.

"We need to keep these violent offenders in prison and in Cook County jail or whatever county in this state, not let them out on the street and give them the benefit of the doubt where they can terrorize more and more people," said Catanzara. "When is enough? We keep talking about one is enough. When we talk about a police-involved shooting, one is too many. What about one police officer being murdered? It's never too many. We are (expletive) sacrificial lambs for the politicians in this city and this state, it needs to stop."

City crime stats also found that since the beginning of 2026, there's been a 6% increase in shootings and a 9% rise in the number of shooting victims.

Through April, the Chicago Bureau of Detectives cleared 101 homicides, with a 78% clearance rate. CPD reported robberies are down 22% month to date, with a 25% year-to-date decline.

It also found armed robberies with a firearm dropped 22% compared to April 2025, and down 33% for 2026. CPD also found carjackings dropped 12% compared to April 2025, and those cases dropped 15% year-to-date.

It also reports burglaries declined 7% month-to-date and down 16% compared to this time last year. Chicago police officers reportedly recovered 869 firearms in April, an average of 29 guns a day, and 3,096 guns since the beginning of the year.