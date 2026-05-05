Chicago police sergeant charged in $41K COVID-19 loan scheme: prosecutors

The Brief A Chicago police sergeant, Brandi Wright, 44, is charged with wire fraud for allegedly obtaining more than $41,000 in COVID-19 relief loans. Prosecutors say she submitted two PPP loan applications in 2021 for a bakery that did not exist, using false information about revenue and expenses. The charge carries up to 20 years in prison, and no arraignment date has been set.



A Chicago police sergeant was charged in federal court with fraudulently obtaining over $41,000 in COVID-19 relief loans, prosecutors said.

The backstory:

Brandi Wright, 44, is charged with wire fraud in connection with the Paycheck Protection Program, a relief effort created under the CARES Act, according to information filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Chicago, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Prosecutors allege Wright submitted two PPP loan applications in 2021 for a bakery she claimed to own that did not exist.

The applications included false statements and misrepresentations about the business, including gross revenue, payroll needs and operational expenses, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

The loans totaled $41,662, which Wright allegedly intended to use for personal benefit, prosecutors said.

What's next:

The charge carries a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in federal prison.

An arraignment date has not been scheduled.