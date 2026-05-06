5 hospitalized after reported explosion, condo fire in Des Plaines
DES PLAINES, Ill. - A large fire at a condo building in Chicago's northwest suburbs early Wednesday morning sent five people to the hospital and kept crews on scene for hours.
What we know:
Firefighters were called around 1 a.m. to the 1200 block of Harding Street, near Graceland Avenue, in Des Plaines after reports of an explosion.
When crews arrived, they found heavy fire across all levels of a three-story condominium building. They rescued multiple people from balconies using ground ladders, fire officials said.
Five people were taken to hospitals and their conditions have not been released.
The incident caused significant damage to the building.
As of 6 a.m., the fire appeared to be under control.
Nearby roads in the residential area were blocked off as crews worked the scene.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what caused the explosion that sparked the fire.
The Source: The information in this story came from Des Plaines Fire Chief Matt Matzl and FOX Chicago reporter Se Kwon.