5 hospitalized after reported explosion, condo fire in Des Plaines

The Brief Firefighters responded to a reported explosion and large fire at a condominium building early Wednesday. Five people were taken to the hospital; their conditions are not known. Crews continued working for hours, focusing on flare-ups and hot spots on the roof.



A large fire at a condo building in Chicago's northwest suburbs early Wednesday morning sent five people to the hospital and kept crews on scene for hours.

What we know:

Firefighters were called around 1 a.m. to the 1200 block of Harding Street, near Graceland Avenue, in Des Plaines after reports of an explosion.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire across all levels of a three-story condominium building. They rescued multiple people from balconies using ground ladders, fire officials said.

Five people were taken to hospitals and their conditions have not been released.

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The incident caused significant damage to the building.

As of 6 a.m., the fire appeared to be under control.

Nearby roads in the residential area were blocked off as crews worked the scene.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what caused the explosion that sparked the fire.