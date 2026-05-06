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5 hospitalized after reported explosion, condo fire in Des Plaines

By Nic Flosi
Published  May 6, 2026 6:00am CDT
Des Plaines
FOX 32 Chicago
Reported explosion, condo fire in Chicago suburb

Reported explosion, condo fire in Chicago suburb

Five people were hospitalized after a reported explosion and condominium fire early Wednesday morning in Chicago's northwest suburbs.

The Brief

    • Firefighters responded to a reported explosion and large fire at a condominium building early Wednesday.
    • Five people were taken to the hospital; their conditions are not known.
    • Crews continued working for hours, focusing on flare-ups and hot spots on the roof.

DES PLAINES, Ill. - A large fire at a condo building in Chicago's northwest suburbs early Wednesday morning sent five people to the hospital and kept crews on scene for hours.

What we know:

Firefighters were called around 1 a.m. to the 1200 block of Harding Street, near Graceland Avenue, in Des Plaines after reports of an explosion.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire across all levels of a three-story condominium building. They rescued multiple people from balconies using ground ladders, fire officials said.

Five people were taken to hospitals and their conditions have not been released.

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The incident caused significant damage to the building.

As of 6 a.m., the fire appeared to be under control.

Nearby roads in the residential area were blocked off as crews worked the scene.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what caused the explosion that sparked the fire.

The Source: The information in this story came from Des Plaines Fire Chief Matt Matzl and FOX Chicago reporter Se Kwon.

Des PlainesNews