Chicago police: Man killed in South Side drive-by shooting

The Brief A 47-year-old man was shot and killed in a drive-by Tuesday night. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of West 71st Street. Police say the gunman fired from an SUV and fled the scene.



A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night on Chicago’s South Side.

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 8:38 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 71st Street in the city’s West Englewood neighborhood.

Police said a 47-year-old man was standing outside when someone in an SUV pulled up and fired shots. The man was struck in the chest and abdomen.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, and later died.

The vehicle fled eastbound on 71st Street.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area One detectives are investigating.