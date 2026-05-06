Obama Presidential Center museum tickets go on sale today

The Brief Ticket sales for the Obama Presidential Center museum begin today. Illinois residents can visit the museum for free every Tuesday starting June 23. The full campus opens June 19, with free access to outdoor spaces daily.



Tickets for the Obama Presidential Center museum go on sale Wednesday as the highly anticipated campus prepares to open this summer in Chicago.

The Obama Foundation says the center’s campus will open June 19 in Jackson Park.

Starting June 23, Illinois residents will be able to visit the museum for free every Tuesday. Timed-entry tickets will be required and can be reserved online or in person, though officials recommend booking ahead due to expected demand.

President Obama and the Obama Presidential Center | Getty Images

As of 9 a.m. today, museum tickets are on sale to the general public following an earlier presale for founding members.

What’s the cost:

General admission is $30 for adults (12 and older) and $23 for children ages 3 to 11. Children under 2 can enter for free.

Illinois residents can get discounted tickets on non-free days, priced at $26 for adults and $15 for children.

The broader campus — including a playground, gardens, walking trails, public art, a Chicago Public Library branch and lakefront views — will be free to visit daily.

Dig deeper:

The museum will span four floors, featuring exhibits on the Obama presidency. Highlights include a full-scale Oval Office replica, displays showcasing Michelle Obama’s iconic fashion during her time as first lady and interactive exhibits focused on the administration’s work, legacy and "challenges still to overcome," according to the Foundation.

What they're saying:

"President and Mrs. Obama have always believed that democracy is strongest when people come together in shared spaces," Obama Foundation CEO Valerie Jarrett said in a statement.

"The Museum allows visitors to explore the history and impact of the Obama presidency, while the broader campus in Jackson Park creates a place where the community can gather, learn, and imagine what’s possible next."

What you can do:

To get tickets or learn more, visit Obama.org.