Brookfield Zoo Chicago strike ends as workers, management reach deal

The Brief More than 100 Brookfield Zoo workers ended their strike after reaching a tentative four-year agreement with management. The walkout, which began Monday, caused disruptions including canceled shows and reduced services. Union leaders say the deal addresses concerns over wages and health care, with more details expected after ratification.



More than 100 Brookfield Zoo workers have reached a deal with management to end a strike that began earlier this week after contract negotiations broke down.

Brookfield Zoo workers end strike

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Teamsters Local 727 President Caleen Carter-Patton said zoo management presented terms late Tuesday that led the union to suspend picketing and begin returning workers to their jobs.

"Late last night, zoo management came to their senses because of our union members unwavering strength and solidarity and they've offered the the terms of an agreement that would reach a deal," Carter Patton said.

Under the tentative agreement, the zoo will continue contributing to the Teamsters Health and Welfare Fund, preserving a fully employer-paid health care plan that union members identified as a top priority. Carter-Patton said workers were "thrilled" with that outcome.

Members of Teamsters Local 727, including groundskeepers, custodians, security officers and facilities workers, walked off the job early Monday following stalled talks over wages, health care and other benefits. The strike prompted disruptions across the zoo, including canceled dolphin shows, halted animal encounters and reduced maintenance services.

By Wednesday, the union announced they had reached a four-year tentative agreement, bringing workers back on the job and restoring normal operations.

Wages and executive compensation were also points of contention. The zoo’s previous offer included raises of less than 4%, which the union said did not reflect the cost of living in the Chicago area.

Both sides had traded conflicting claims during the strike, including disagreements over health care funding data and how worker pay compared to other regions.