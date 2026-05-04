Some Brookfield Zoo Chicago workers strike as contract talks stall

The Brief The union for employees at Brookfield Zoo Chicago says more than 100 members went on strike Monday morning. The zoo says only a portion of union employees are striking and the zoo remains open. Contract negotiations ended Friday without an agreement.



Some workers at Brookfield Zoo Chicago walked off the job Monday morning as contract negotiations between the zoo and its employees' union remain unresolved.

The backstory:

According to Teamsters Local 727, more than 100 of its members are on strike following the latest round of contract talks, which ended Friday without a deal. It filed nearly a dozen unfair labor practice charges against zoo management.

Brookfield Zoo Chicago said it was notified Monday morning that a portion of its union-represented employees had begun striking. They added the facility remains open with normal daily operations.

Animal care specialists are continuing to work while a care plan is finalized this week, according to the union. The zoo said animal care remains uninterrupted and is its top priority.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Teamsters Local 727 Secretary-Treasurer John Coli Jr. accused zoo management of delaying progress.

"It’s clear that Brookfield Zoo management is trying to slow roll the discussions to reach agreement for a plan for the animal care specialists to provide essential care to the animals in a blatant attempt to interfere with these members’ lawful right to strike," Coli said.

"While we work to make a plan for the animals to be cared for, our other Teamsters Local 727 members at the Zoo will hold down the strike line. We urge the public not to visit the Brookfield Zoo Chicago. Not only are we asking for support for our lawful unfair labor practice strike, but I don’t think it’s going to be the guest experience we’re all used to."

According to the union, "Many of the animals will not be on exhibit, guest experiences like the dolphin shows will not [be] happening, and there will be no custodial or maintenance staff on site."

Zoo officials, in their own statement, said they remain focused on reaching a deal.

"While bargaining continued Friday, we are disappointed that an agreement was not reached," the zoo said. "Our focus remains on achieving a fair and responsible contract—one that supports our employees while ensuring the long-term sustainability of the Zoo."

"We will continue working diligently toward that outcome and remain committed to the constructive dialogue necessary to get there."