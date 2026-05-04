Man shot in Chicago domestic dispute, woman arrested: police

The Brief A 31-year-old man was shot in the thigh during a domestic altercation early Monday. A woman was taken into custody at the scene. The man was hospitalized in good condition.



A man was injured and a woman arrested after a domestic altercation turned violent early Monday morning on Chicago’s South Side.

What we know:

Police said the incident happened around 12:01 a.m. in the 9300 block of South Laflin Street in the city’s Brainerd neighborhood.

A 31-year-old man and a woman were involved in a domestic dispute that became physical. During the altercation, the woman pulled out a handgun and shot the man in the thigh.

Officers arrived and took the woman into custody at the scene.

The man was treated by the Chicago Fire Department and taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what the altercation was about.

What's next:

Police said charges are pending.