Gage Park shooting: Man killed on Chicago's Southwest Side, police say

The Brief A 32-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night in the 2900 block of West 54th Street. Police say a group approached the man, leading to a confrontation that turned violent. The suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan.



A man was shot and killed during a confrontation with a group Saturday night on Chicago’s Southwest Side, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 8:58 p.m. in the 2900 block of West 54th Street in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood.

Police said a 32-year-old man was walking when a dark-colored sedan pulled up. Three people got out of the car and approached him.

An argument escalated into a physical confrontation and during the encounter, one of the people pulled out a gun and shot the man multiple times.

The group then got back into the vehicle and drove off westbound on 54th Street.

The man died at the scene, according to police.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what the argument was about, and the identity of the victim has not been released.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area One detectives are investigating.