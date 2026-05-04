Fire tears through suburban Chicago home

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The Brief A fire damaged a home in Bartlett Saturday morning. Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control with no injuries reported. The home is uninhabitable and the cause remains under investigation.



Crews battled a heavy fire that broke out at a home Saturday morning in northwest suburban Bartlett.

What we know:

The fire started around 10 a.m. at a single-family home in the 100 block of Silbury Drive. Firefighters arrived in minutes and saw heavy flames coming from the garage.

Firefighters launched an initial exterior attack before moving inside, deploying multiple hose lines and securing a water supply from a nearby hydrant.

Additional crews worked to protect a neighboring home and searched the residence for occupants while checking for hidden fire, officials said. The fire was brought under control at about 11 a.m.

A total of 51 firefighters responded, including crews from several surrounding departments under mutual aid agreements.

There were no reported injuries.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Damage estimates were not immediately available.