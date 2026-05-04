Hoffman Estates man charged with attempted murder in Arlington Heights stabbing

The Brief Police say an 18-year-old Hoffman Estates man stabbed two people he knew inside an Arlington Heights apartment. Both victims were hospitalized with head and neck injuries after the April 30 attack. The suspect was arrested about an hour later and is now charged with two counts of attempted murder.



A Hoffman Estates man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly stabbing two people he knew inside an Arlington Heights apartment building last week.

What we know:

Arlington Heights police said officers were called around 7 a.m. on April 30 to an apartment building in the 200 block of North Dunton Avenue for reports of a stabbing.

Inside a sixth-floor apartment, officers found two victims with stab wounds. A family member of one of the victims interrupted the attack, according to police.

Paramedics took both victims to Northwest Community Hospital. One suffered injuries to the ear and neck, while the other had multiple wounds to the head, neck and hands.

Police said the suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Damian R. Engelmann of Hoffman Estates, was known to both victims.

Damian Engelmann | AHPD

Police searched the seven-story building and found a blood trail in a stairwell and lobby, suggesting Engelmann had fled. Surveillance cameras in downtown Arlington Heights later showed him heading west along Northwest Highway.

Officers located and arrested Engelmann near Northwest Highway and Route 53 about an hour after the initial 911 call. Police said a knife believed to have been used in the attack was found in his pocket.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the stabbing.

What's next:

Engelmann faces two counts of attempted murder. A judge ordered him held in the Cook County Jail following a detention hearing on Friday.

He is due back in court on May 29 in Rolling Meadows.