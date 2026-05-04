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Edens Expressway ramp shut down, lanes blocked after semi leak

By Will Hager
Published  May 4, 2026 7:20am CDT
Cook County
FOX 32 Chicago
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The Brief

    • A semi-truck leaking chemicals shut down a ramp to I-94 Monday morning.
    • Police say the truck was blocking the Dempster Street entrance.
    • No injuries were reported as crews responded.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A ramp to the Edens Expressway was shut down Monday morning after a semi-truck was reported leaking a chemical substance.

What to know:

Illinois State Police said troopers responded just after 6 a.m. to the northbound I-94 ramp from Dempster Street in Cook County after reports of a semi leaking sodium bisulfate.

The truck was blocking the ramp to northbound I-94 from Dempster as crews responded to the scene.

Police said no injuries were reported and additional details were not immediately available.

Dig deeper:

The corrosive chemical involved in the spill, sodium bisulfate, has a wide range of everyday and industrial applications, including pool maintenance, household cleaning products and metal finishing.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Illinois State Police Department.

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