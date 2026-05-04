Edens Expressway ramp shut down, lanes blocked after semi leak
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A ramp to the Edens Expressway was shut down Monday morning after a semi-truck was reported leaking a chemical substance.
What to know:
Illinois State Police said troopers responded just after 6 a.m. to the northbound I-94 ramp from Dempster Street in Cook County after reports of a semi leaking sodium bisulfate.
The truck was blocking the ramp to northbound I-94 from Dempster as crews responded to the scene.
Police said no injuries were reported and additional details were not immediately available.
Dig deeper:
The corrosive chemical involved in the spill, sodium bisulfate, has a wide range of everyday and industrial applications, including pool maintenance, household cleaning products and metal finishing.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Illinois State Police Department.