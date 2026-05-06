Suburban Chicago man charged with having, sharing child sexual abuse material

The Brief A South Elgin man faces multiple felony charges tied to child sexual abuse material. Prosecutors say the alleged activity spanned more than a year and involved sharing videos online. A judge ordered him held in custody as his case moves forward.



A 20-year-old suburban Chicago man is facing multiple felony charges after prosecutors say he possessed and shared videos depicting child sexual abuse.

The backstory:

Sean C. Jayme, of South Elgin, is charged with seven counts of disseminating child sexual abuse material, a Class X felony, and seven counts of possessing child sexual abuse material, a Class 2 felony.

Sean C. Jayme

According to prosecutors, the illegal activity occurred between Oct. 21, 2024, and Nov. 18, 2025. They say the material included videos showing children younger than 13 engaged in sexual conduct.

The videos were allegedly shared using a popular social media and instant messaging app.

What's next:

Jayme was arrested April 30 and appeared in court for a detention hearing, where a judge ordered him held in custody as the case moves forward.

He is due back in court on May 20 at the Kane County Judicial Center.