Suburban Chicago man charged with having, sharing child sexual abuse material
SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. - A 20-year-old suburban Chicago man is facing multiple felony charges after prosecutors say he possessed and shared videos depicting child sexual abuse.
The backstory:
Sean C. Jayme, of South Elgin, is charged with seven counts of disseminating child sexual abuse material, a Class X felony, and seven counts of possessing child sexual abuse material, a Class 2 felony.
Sean C. Jayme
According to prosecutors, the illegal activity occurred between Oct. 21, 2024, and Nov. 18, 2025. They say the material included videos showing children younger than 13 engaged in sexual conduct.
The videos were allegedly shared using a popular social media and instant messaging app.
What's next:
Jayme was arrested April 30 and appeared in court for a detention hearing, where a judge ordered him held in custody as the case moves forward.
He is due back in court on May 20 at the Kane County Judicial Center.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.