Shooting reported at Amazon warehouse parking lot in Matteson

Shots were fired in the parking lot of an Amazon Fulfillment Center Tuesday morning in Matteson.

Someone started shooting at an Amazon employee around 11:20 a.m. in the parking lot at 7001 Vollmer Road, Matteson officials said.

A vehicle was struck by the gunfire but no one was injured, officials said. At least six evidence markers could be seen scattered along one row of the parking lot.

Police are currently searching for the gunman responsible. FOX 32 News has reached out to Amazon for a statement.

Matteson is roughly 30 miles south of Chicago.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.