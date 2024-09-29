Shooting on Chicago's West Side leaves man in critical condition
CHICAGO - A shooting on Chicago's West Side has left one man hospitalized in critical condition, according to police.
The incident occurred at 3:18 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of North Kedvale.
A 20-year-old man was near the sidewalk when at least one armed suspect confronted him, pulled a handgun, and fired shots, police said.
The victim was shot in the arm and leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.