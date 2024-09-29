Shooting on Chicago's West Side leaves man in critical condition

The Brief A 20-year-old man was shot on Chicago's West Side on Sunday afternoon. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital and is in critical condition. No arrests have been made; the investigation is ongoing.



A shooting on Chicago's West Side has left one man hospitalized in critical condition, according to police.

The incident occurred at 3:18 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of North Kedvale.

A 20-year-old man was near the sidewalk when at least one armed suspect confronted him, pulled a handgun, and fired shots, police said.

The victim was shot in the arm and leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.