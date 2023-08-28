South Shore shooting leaves man wounded

A 21-year-old man was shot and hospitalized early Monday in the South Shore neighborhood.

The man told police he was being chased by someone who started shooting at him around 1 a.m. in the 7400 block of South Euclid Avenue, according to police.

He was struck once in the thigh and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.