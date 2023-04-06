South Shore shooting: Man on sidewalk shot in head by unknown gunman in car

A 42-year-old man was shot in the head on Thursday in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

Around 4:30 p.m., police say the male victim was on the sidewalk in the 7400 block of S. Phillips Ave. when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an occupant inside fired shots.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.