Starved Rock murders: Illinois board to hear Weger pardon request

The Brief Chester Weger was convicted in 1961 of killing one of three women at Starved Rock State Park. His family and attorney are asking for a posthumous pardon based in part on new DNA evidence. The Illinois Prisoner Review Board will make a recommendation to Gov. JB Pritzker, who will make the final decision.



A family is making another effort to clear the name of a man convicted in the 1960 Starved Rock murders.

Starved Rock pardon effort

Chester Weger was 21 when a LaSalle County jury convicted him in 1961 of killing Lillian Oetting at Starved Rock State Park.

Oetting, along with Mildred Lindquist and Frances Murphy, went hiking at the park in March 1960. They were found beaten to death in a cave several days later.

Weger initially confessed in the case but later withdrew that confession after getting an attorney. He spent about 60 years in prison.

His family and attorney are now seeking a posthumous pardon from the state.

Weger’s sister, son and attorney will each speak during a hearing before the Illinois Prisoner Review Board Tuesday morning. They are asking the board to consider new DNA evidence and other claims that Weger’s confession was false.

"We now know it today in 2026, false confessions is a real thing," attorney Andrew Hale said. "We know it happens."

Hale said Weger told investigators he confessed because he feared he would be sentenced to death.

"The confession made no sense. It didn't match the physical evidence," Hale said.

Weger’s family previously asked a LaSalle County judge to consider the new DNA evidence. The judge denied that petition last year.

Weger died several days after the judge rejected the petition.

What's next:

The Illinois Prisoner Review Board is scheduled to hear the case at 9 a.m.

Weger’s family will ask the board to recommend a posthumous pardon. The board’s recommendation could take up to two months to reach Gov. JB Pritzker’s office. Pritzker will make the final decision on whether to grant the pardon.