State Street closure near major CTA station rebuild in Chicago's Loop begins today

The Brief Southbound State Street between Wacker Drive and Randolph Street will close Monday morning. The closure is for emergency sewer repairs tied to the CTA's State/Lake station rebuild. The shutdown is expected to last about six weeks, with traffic and buses rerouted.



A stretch of southbound State Street in the Loop is closing for several weeks as work continues on a major CTA station project.

What we know:

According to the Chicago Department of Transportation, southbound State Street between Wacker Drive and Randolph Street will close at 9 a.m. Monday for emergency sewer repairs tied to the State/Lake CTA station reconstruction.

The closure is expected to last about six weeks.

Northbound traffic on State Street will remain open. Southbound traffic, including CTA buses, is being rerouted to Wacker Drive, Clark Street and Washington Street. Signs are posted along affected bus stops.

Officials say access to businesses will remain open, and pedestrians can still pass through the area.

The backstory:

The closure comes as the CTA continues a full rebuild of the State/Lake elevated station, which shut down in January and is not expected to reopen until 2029.

The 130-year-old station is being replaced with a modern, fully accessible facility that will include wider platforms, elevators, improved lighting and a glass canopy for weather protection.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Rebuilt CTA State/Lake elevated station | Rendering

Service impacts

"Trains operating along the Brown, Green, Orange and Pink lines and the Purple Line Express will no longer stop at the State/Lake elevated station for the duration of the construction," the CTA said in a press release. "Loop trains will continue to operate, and customers can use the adjacent and fully accessible stations: Washington/Wabash and Clark/Lake."

The Lake Red Line subway station will stay open.

"To transfer between the Lake Red Line subway station and the Loop Elevated rail lines, use the Washington/Wabash station," the CTA said.

Starting on Jan 5, 2026, the State and Lake CTA station in the Loop will close for a full reconstruction, with a projected reopening date in 2029. (Chicago Transit Authority)

For more information on the project, visit StateLakeStation.org.

The video at the top of this story is dated.