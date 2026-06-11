Streator tornado: Photographer helps rescue man trapped under debris

The Brief Freelance photographer Scott Lasker was documenting tornado damage in Streator when he heard a woman screaming that her husband was trapped beneath the rubble of their home. Lasker rushed to help, removing debris by hand and helping free the man before police and emergency crews arrived. The rescue was captured on video. The injured man suffered several broken bones and was taken to a hospital, where he is expected to recover. Lasker said it was the most dramatic experience of his 20-year photography career.



A freelance photographer documenting tornado damage in Streator found himself in the middle of a dramatic rescue after helping save a man trapped beneath the rubble of his home.

The backstory:

Scott Lasker was recording video in the aftermath of a tornado that touched down in the community when he heard a woman screaming for help. The woman told him her husband was trapped under debris and unable to get out.

Lasker immediately rushed to help, using his hands to remove debris while waiting for emergency crews to arrive. The rescue was captured on camera.

"I started rolling on this tornado," Lasker said. "As I was doing that, a woman was screaming. I was able to help remove a big door. His leg was broken. Out of the situation he was in, it was very dramatic. I hope he’s going to be okay."

Lasker said police soon arrived and assisted with the rescue efforts. Emergency crews later transported the injured man to a hospital.

The man’s injuries included several broken bones, but he is expected to recover.

Lasker, who has worked as a photographer for two decades, said he has covered countless storms and disasters but has never experienced anything like this.

"It was very dramatic," he said. "I’m just glad I was there to help."

Several possible tornadoes were reported across Chicagoland as severe weather passed through the area, prompting a slew of watches and warnings. The storm system settled around 9 p.m.