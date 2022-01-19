String of businesses burglarized, damaged on Northwest Side

At least four businesses had their windows smashed overnight in a string of burglaries and damage on the Northwest Side.

The damage was scattered along Cumberland Avenue into Elmwood Park and Norridge.

A gas station, bar and liquor stores were hit.

One of the businesses, in the 4600 block of N. Cumberland, was hit by a group of about four men wearing hoodies, gloves and face masks. Police said the group smashed the front door and grabbed the register, before fleeing in an SUV – possibly a Jeep.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody at this time.

The business had its cash register ripped out and left on the sidewalk.

"They took what ever they could find in cash, and after one register wouldn't open, they took the register," Manu Bhai, the store's owner said.

There's no word yet from police on where the break-ins could be connected.