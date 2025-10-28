Suburban Chicago woman charged in fatal I-57 hit-and-run crash

article

The Brief A Calumet Park woman was arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run on I-57. Police say 25-year-old Qyeenie Neal struck and killed a man who exited his car after a crash. Neal faces a felony charge and remains in custody awaiting a court appearance.



Illinois State Police have arrested a Calumet Park woman in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash earlier this month on Interstate 57.

What we know:

Investigators said 25-year-old Qyeenie E. Neal was charged with failure to report an accident involving death.

The crash happened around 4:38 a.m. on Oct. 12 in the southbound lanes of I-57 near 112th Street. Police said a Honda sedan and another vehicle collided in the right lane. The driver of the Honda, 42-year-old Antonio Antenez-Espinoza, got out of his car after the crash and was struck by a passing Nissan SUV that did not stop.

Antenez-Espinoza was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

After an extensive investigation, state police said they identified the Nissan and its driver as Neal. She was taken into custody on Oct. 22, and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the felony charge two days later.

Neal was booked into the Cook County Jail and is awaiting her first court appearance.