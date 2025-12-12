Man fatally struck by SUV in Rogers Park, police say

The Brief A 34-year-old man died after being hit by an SUV early Friday in Rogers Park. The driver was a 27-year-old man. Police say investigators are looking into what led to the crash.



A 34-year-old man died after being hit by an SUV early Friday on Chicago’s North Side.

What we know:

Police said the man was struck around 5:50 a.m. in the 6800 block of North Sheridan Road. A blue SUV heading north hit the pedestrian while he was in the street.

The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he died. No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what caused the crash, and the identity of the pedestrian is still unknown.