Suburban nature center announces the death of beloved swan

Lake Katherine Nature Center announced on Friday that a swan passed away on their lake in Palos Heights.

What we know:

According to a Facebook post, the suburban nature center said that the swan was removed from the lake, although they are unsure what the animal died of.

The center said they don't wish to perform an autopsy or any testing, but they noted there were no signs that the swan had died from an injury or predation. Instead, they shared that they treated the situation as though the animal had died of avian flu in order to keep staff safe.

"Typically, state biologists require five waterfowl deaths within a two-week span to conduct any testing of the site. At this time, it is not a concern for Lake Katherine," the statement read.

Lake Katherine staff said they are deeply saddened by the loss of the swan.