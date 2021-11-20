Suburban police K9 retires early after taking a couple bites out of a resident's dog for no reason

A suburban Chicago police K9 will be "retiring" early after he took a couple bites out of a resident's dog for no reason.

Mount Prospect Police said the attack happened on Nov. 3, when K9 Alex was with his handler, Officer Bryan Furr. Furr had stopped a car for a traffic violation.

Police said that somehow, K9 Alex leaped out of Furr's car and attacked a dog walking with its owner along the sidewalk.

K9 Alex bit the resident's dog in the leg and abdomen, and the resident's dog struck back by biting K9 Alex's ear.

The resident's dog was kept overnight at a veterinarian and "obviously, the department has covered the cost of all of the resident’s veterinarian expenses," Mount Prospect Police said in a press release.

Police said that basically it's a mystery as to how K9 Alex's kennel opened and let him out, since they claim the remote control was not pushed by Furr.

The press release on K9 Alex's early retirement starts off with what a good dog he was, finding missing people and locating drugs, and does not mention the recent attack until the second paragraph.

K9 Alex will live out the rest of his life at Furr's house after having a benign tumor and several teeth removed from his mouth.

