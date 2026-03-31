Suburban TJ Maxx manager charged after camera found in women's dressing room: sheriff

The Brief A suburban Chicago TJ Maxx manager was charged after a camera was found in the women’s dressing room. A customer reported the device on Feb. 28; the manager was identified as a suspect and charged March 4. Authorities are seeking potential victims who used the dressing room between May 2025 and Feb. 2026.



A TJ Maxx store manager in suburban Chicago faces charges after a hidden camera was found in a women’s dressing room, according to authorities.

What we know:

Deputies from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office were called Feb. 28 to a TJ Maxx store at 1009 W. Lane Road in Machesney Park after a customer reported finding a video camera in a women’s dressing room.

The store’s manager, Jeffrey Wallin, was identified as a suspect, authorities said.

Pictured is Jeffrey Wallin. (Winnebago County Sheriff)

Wallin was charged March 4 with unauthorized video recording, live video transmission and obstructing justice/destruction of evidence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Additional details about the case have not been released.

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone who may have used the women’s dressing room at the TJ Maxx between May 1, 2025, and Feb. 28, 2026, to contact Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Valdivieso at 815-319-6406.

The investigation is ongoing.