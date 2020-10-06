Suspect released after detectives determine woman stabbed, shot herself in Norwood Park

Police have released a person from custody after determining a woman fatally stabbed and shot herself Tuesday in Northwood Park on the Northwest Side.

A detectives “investigation revealed this was a suicide, so the person they were questioning was released without charging,” Chicago police spokeswoman Michelle Tannehill said in an email Wednesday.

The person was arrested after police responded to calls for help about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 5100 block of North Newland Avenue, police said.

Officers found a 41-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds and a gunshot to her mouth area. Two knives and a gun were found at the scene.

She was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet released the woman’s name. Autopsy results were still inconclusive Wednesday afternoon.