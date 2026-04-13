SUV crashes into CTA bus shelter on Chicago's North Side, injuring bystander

The Brief A crash involving two vehicles ended with an SUV hitting a CTA bus shelter Sunday night. A bystander was hospitalized in good condition. Citations are pending.



A two-vehicle crash on Chicago's North Side late Sunday night ended with an SUV slamming into a CTA bus shelter and injuring a bystander.

The backstory:

The crash happened around 10:38 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Belmont Avenue.

Police said a 19-year-old man driving a white SUV was heading south on Ashland Avenue and turning right onto Belmont when his vehicle sideswiped another car traveling westbound on Belmont.

After the initial impact, the SUV veered right and struck a CTA bus shelter before coming to a stop.

A man who was standing nearby suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

Both drivers declined medical treatment at the scene.

What's next:

Citations are pending.