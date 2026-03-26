SUV crashes into northwest Indiana home, rolls over
CHICAGO - A driver was hospitalized after her SUV left the road, struck a house and rolled over Wednesday evening in northwest Indiana.
What we know:
The crash happened just after 5 p.m. near 129th Street and Tyler, south of Crown Point, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.
Officers arriving at the scene found a Hyundai Santa Fe that had gone off the roadway, hit a house and overturned. The impact left a hole in the front of the home.
SUV hits house, rolls over near Crown Point, Indiana. | Provided
Authorities said no one was inside the house when the crash happened.
The driver, identified as a 69-year-old woman from Cedar Lake, was the only person in the SUV. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was stabilized.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what led up to the crash, though officials believe the driver may have experienced a medical episode.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.