Teen arrested for armed robbery in Gresham: police

A 15-year-old boy allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood Friday morning.

Police said the boy was arrested around 11:30 in the 8100 block of South Ada Street.

About 30 minutes before the arrest, he demanded property from a 60-year-old man in the same block. The teenager fled the scene with the victim's belongings.

Officers responded to the scene to investigate and found the offender. He was charged with one felony count of armed robbery.

No further information is available.