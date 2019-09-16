Teen stabbed during festival in downtown Aurora: police

A teen was stabbed Sunday after a fight broke out at the Fiestas Patrias festival in west suburban Aurora.

Officers responded to a disturbance just before 8 p.m. near Claim Street and Lincoln Avenue, Aurora police said. After dispersing the crowd, they found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a stab wound to his back.

The teen was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

One juvenile, who wasn’t involved in the stabbing, was taken into custody for battering another person during the incident, police said.

The disturbance was an “isolated suspected gang fight,” police said.