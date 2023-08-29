Teen suspects rob women at gunpoint on Chicago's Northwest Side: police

Two teenage boys have been arrested for allegedly robbing two women at gunpoint Monday on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Shortly after 9 p.m., police say an armed 15-year-old and 16-year-old took property from a 36-year-old woman in the 1600 block of N. Rockwell St.

Minutes later, the two boys robbed a 51-year-old woman in the 2000 block of N. Mozart St.

Chicago police responded to the area quickly, located the suspects and took them into custody around 9:40 p.m. A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The boys have been charged with three felony counts and are due in juvenile court on Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.