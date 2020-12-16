‘The Masked Singer’: The Sun outshines its competition as remaining 3 contestants unmasked

It’s the moment everyone has been waiting for: Season 4 of “The Masked Singer” ended on a high note as the final three contestants were unmasked.

The final battle between the Crocodile, Mushroom and Sun turned out to be an all-star trio of serious talent.

The Crocodile didn’t have the bite to win over the judges and the audience, but fans were equally shocked to find Grammy-nominated singer and Backstreet Boy Nick Carter behind the luxurious pink costume.

Superstar recording artist Aloe Blacc seemed like a fun-gi, but his performance as the Mushroom this season wasn’t enough for him to claim victory.

The winner of one of the most memorable seasons of America’s favorite competition series shone bright above the crowd: Singer, songwriter and actress Leann Rimes was unmasked as the Sun.

Advertisement

The Sun was picked as a potential winner for the season ever since her unforgettable rendition of “Cuz I love you,” by Lizzo.

Before being unmasked, Rimes reflected on her time on the show this season fighting for the Golden Mask trophy.

"The best part of this has been people being able to feel the essence of me without the preconceived idea of who or what I am," she told judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

She added that this season was "the first time people are actually hearing me and feeling me."

That was evident when Rimes absolutely blew the audience away with her post-reveal performance of Brandi Carlile’s “The Story.”