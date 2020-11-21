Three dead, 26 wounded in shootings in Chicago so far this weekend

Three people have been killed, and 26 others wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

In the latest fatal attack, a man was killed and another wounded in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

They were in a vehicle about 7 p.m. Saturday in the 12200 block of South Eggleston Avenue when someone walked up and unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.

A 32-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The other man, 34, was taken to the same hospital with gunshot wounds to his arm, neck and hand.

On Friday, a 35-year-old woman was fatally shot in South Chicago.

She was in a vehicle about 8:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Yates Boulevard when someone fired shots, striking her in the head, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified her as Guadalupe Lopez, who lived in South Chicago.

Advertisement

Hours earlier, a man was found shot to death in Englewood on the South Side.

About 5:17 p.m., Alexander Fletcher, 28, was found in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 6200 block of South Yale Avenue, police and the medical examiner’s office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In non-fatal shootings, six people were wounded in single incident Saturday morning in Gresham.

The group was standing on a sidewalk about 2:15 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Justine Street when an unknown person fired shots, police said.

A 31-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and a 33-year-old woman was grazed in the right leg, police said. Another woman suffered a gunshot wound to the body. They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and all listed in fair condition.

A 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his armpit area later showed up at the same hospital, police said. He was in critical condition.

Another woman, 33, was struck in the right leg and transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition, police said.

A 32-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was took himself to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.

At least 19 others have been wounded in citywide shootings since 5 p.m. Friday.

Last weekend, one person was killed and 21 others were hurt in shootings across Chicago.