Three men shot in Back of the Yards drive-by shooting: police

The Brief Three men were shot after suspects in a passing car opened fire in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Sunday evening. The victims, ages 29, 30, and 31, suffered gunshot wounds to the hand, legs, and arm, respectively, and are in fair condition. Police say the suspects fled the scene, and detectives are investigating the shooting.



Three men were hospitalized after a shooting in the Back of the Yards on Sunday, according to Chicago police.

In the 5400 block of S. Laflin, three men were near the sidewalk around 7:46 p.m. when they were approached by an unknown car and two suspects from inside pulled out guns and fired shots toward them, police say.

A 29-year-old man was struck in the hand and transported to St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition.

A 30-year-old was shot in both legs and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

A 31-year-old man was struck in the arm and also transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

Area Detectives are investigating the incident.