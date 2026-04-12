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Three men shot in Back of the Yards drive-by shooting: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  April 12, 2026 8:48pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Three men were shot after suspects in a passing car opened fire in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Sunday evening.
    • The victims, ages 29, 30, and 31, suffered gunshot wounds to the hand, legs, and arm, respectively, and are in fair condition.
    • Police say the suspects fled the scene, and detectives are investigating the shooting.

CHICAGO - Three men were hospitalized after a shooting in the Back of the Yards on Sunday, according to Chicago police.

In the 5400 block of S. Laflin, three men were near the sidewalk around 7:46 p.m. when they were approached by an unknown car and two suspects from inside pulled out guns and fired shots toward them, police say.

A 29-year-old man was struck in the hand and transported to St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition.

A 30-year-old was shot in both legs and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

A 31-year-old man was struck in the arm and also transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

Area Detectives are investigating the incident.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

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