Three men shot in Back of the Yards drive-by shooting: police
CHICAGO - Three men were hospitalized after a shooting in the Back of the Yards on Sunday, according to Chicago police.
In the 5400 block of S. Laflin, three men were near the sidewalk around 7:46 p.m. when they were approached by an unknown car and two suspects from inside pulled out guns and fired shots toward them, police say.
A 29-year-old man was struck in the hand and transported to St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition.
A 30-year-old was shot in both legs and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.
A 31-year-old man was struck in the arm and also transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.
Area Detectives are investigating the incident.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.