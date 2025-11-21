Two men found dead in Arlington Heights utility room: police

The Brief Two men were found dead Friday afternoon in the utility room of a multifamily home in Arlington Heights, both suffering apparent traumatic injuries. Police identified the victims as coworkers — one an employee and the other a supervisor. Investigators believe the incident was isolated, and the case remains under investigation.



Two men were found dead in a utility room in Arlington Heights on Friday, according to police.

What we know:

Around 4:30 p.m., police responded to a report of two individuals unconscious in a utility room of a multifamily home.

Upon arrival, officials say evidence pointed to the two people experiencing traumatic injuries and were beyond medical care. Paramedics confirmed the two men were dead.

The investigation is still ongoing. Officials learned that the two were coworkers – an employee and supervisor.

Police believe this is an isolated incident.