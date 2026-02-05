'We want transparency before approvals happen': Residents oppose proposed $11 billion Amazon data center

The Brief Hobart City Council approved an $11 billion Amazon data center in January. Project estimates to bring 400 new permanent jobs. But the site plan, scope of the project, and potential environmental impacts remain unknown.



The city of Hobart's plan commission approved a "fill permit" for Amazon. It's designed for a developer to dig, grade and excavate a site to determine if the property is viable for construction.

What we know:

Last month, Hobart City Council approved an $11 billion Amazon Data Center. Amazon told the city of Hobart it will construct "multiple buildings" or "shells." It said it will bring more than 400 permanent full-time jobs, with the average pay at $37.44 an hour.

Amazon also told city officials it plans to hire "third party contractors" who will work on site, as well as temporary construction jobs. It plans to build a data center on hundreds of acres of land, on an undeveloped plot of land. The construction is slated to begin sometime this year, with a completion date in 2028.

City council also re-zoned the property as an "economic revitalization area." Under the terms of an agreement between Amazon and the City of Hobart, Amazon will receive a ten year tax abatement, with a "35 year enterprise IT exemption." City documents say the period requested is "40 years from the execution of these agreements."

Mayor Josh Huddlestun confirmed with Fox Chicago that the city is in receipt of a $47 million payment from Amazon.

On Thursday, Todd Huntington, a representative from Langan, which is an engineering and environmental consulting firm, hired by Amazon, presented to the city's plan commission that crews are currently moving around dirt at the proposed site to test the condition of the soil. When a member of the plan commission asked if they had a "site plan" for the data center, he said it would be another 3-4 months before it's ready.

What we don't know:

Amazon has still not publicly released renderings of what the site will look like, nor has the city of Hobart, or Amazon conducted an environmental impact study. Mayor Huddleston told Fox Chicago there could be up to 25 buildings at this site, but there's no confirmation on the number of buildings or the size of them.

City documents also say Amazon will pay the city an additional $45, 43 and 42 million, after "achievement of project construction milestones." Those benchmarks or milestones are unknown at this time.

Before the meeting, Fox Chicago spoke with some Hobart residents who live near the site. They're against the project and argue city council has not been transparent during the process. One of those residents is Angelita Soriano, who has already filed two lawsuits against the city.

"We don't know what type of generators are going to use in these buildings we want transparency before approvals happen not after," said Soriano. "How can we have any type of meaningful input, when permits are being approved before the city and community understands what's being built there."

Fox Chicago obtained court documents of the lawsuit alleging city council improperly awarded property tax abatement, because it doesn't fit the definition of an "economic revitalization area" or ERA. It says the determination "was arbitrary, capricious, not in accordance with law and not supported by substantial evidence."

During Thursday's plan commission meeting at Hobart High School, dozens of people spoke against the project, with only two people speaking in favor of the data center. Many voiced their concerns that Amazon had too much influence over policy makers in the city and the fast-paced nature of the project with so many unknowns. Many questioned the credibility and integrity of city council and those on the commission.

"So from the approval of this project, to a plan for the amount of land that you are going to be working in and moving is incredibly ridiculous and fast as someone who is in the construction industry, this stuff does not happen quickly unless you know people are being paid to make sure it happens quickly," said Bryan Porter.

"Who do you think can afford this, Amazon can afford it, but your citizens

can't," said Grace Tafolla. "I mean multiple times we begged you to protect us."

We requested an on-camera interview with Mayor Huddlestun and members of city council. While none of the members of council answered our messages, Huddleston spoke to us over the phone, but declined an on-camera interview Thursday. However, he sent us a statement defending the Amazon project saying:

"I remain focused on delivering a project for Hobart residents that is both minimally impactful and economically beneficial to our community. Many Hobart families are struggling, and this development gives us an opportunity to provide real relief. Instead of raising taxes on hardworking residents, it allows us to reduce their burden while still investing in infrastructure, improving quality of life, and ensuring Hobart remains strong for the future. We also stand firm that this process was carried out in full compliance with state statute."

What's next:

Soriano told Fox Chicago late Thursday that she handed a court injunction to the city's plan commission to stop the "fill permit" from being issued. Fox Chicago is working to get copies of that paperwork. Meanwhile, there's a telephone attorney conference scheduled for February 9 regarding the lawsuit against the city of Hobart.