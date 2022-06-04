Two men shot in South Shore

Two men were shot Saturday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.

The men, ages 63 and 27, were near the sidewalk around 2:33 p.m. in the 200 block of East 71st Street when a gunman got out of a car and started shooting, police said.

The 27-year-old suffered several gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, according to officials.

The 63-year-old man was shot in the leg and ankle. He was also taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.